Timeline of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area

There are currently 12 total presumptive and confirmed 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the greater Houston area. Six patients are in Fort Bend County, four in Harris County and two in the City of Houston.

The patients, who are all in their 60s or 70s, have been linked to an Egyptian cruise.

Here's a timeline of how the virus has unfolded in our area:

Monday, March 2

Rice asks a small group to self-quarantine after an employee was possibly exposed to Coronavirus from overseas travel.

The employee, a research staff member, traveled to a country that was not on the CDC's restricted travel list.

Wednesday, March 4

The first presumptive case was reported in Fort Bend County on Wednesday. Officials announce the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad.



Thursday, March 5

Harris County confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19. The tests were verified by the CDC. The patients are a man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confirms the two Harris County patients were on a trip with the Fort Bend County patient to Egypt.

Later on Thursday night, two additional presumptive positive cases were reported — one in Harris County and one in the City of Houston.

Health officials said the new patients are both men, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old.

Friday, March 6

Houston Health Department reports second case of coronavirus COVID-19 within the City of Houston. The patient is a woman, between the ages of 60 and 70 years old, who was also on the trip to Egypt.

Friday evening Fort Bend County officials announce two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. They were tested at the City of Houston Laboratory, and the CDC laboratory still needs to further confirm. The patients are two women in their 60s and are part of the same travel group to Egypt as the other greater Houston area patients. Both women are placed under mandatory quarantine at home.

Sunday, March 8

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed three additional travel-related cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning. One of the patients was not part of the group that was on the Egyptian cruise, but did attend the same cruise at a later date.

The patients are two men in their 70s who are in isolation at home and a woman in her 60s who is also in isolation at home.

Harris County Public Health reports an additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a woman between 60 and 70 years old and is associated with the trip to Egypt linked to other Houston-area cases.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S.

More than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

