83 residents, employees of Texas City senior living facility test positive for coronavirus

article

Eighty-three residents and employees at a senior living facility in Texas City have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District.

Health officials tested 146 residents and employees for COVID-19 at The Resort at Texas City after 13 residents and employees had previously tested positive for the virus.

MORE: Galveston Co. reports 13 COVID-19 cases in Texas City nursing home

The latest total includes the 13 positive cases reported Thursday by the health district. Some results are still pending, officials say.

"Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser is in the process of issuing a Public Health Order enforcing restrictions on Galveston County long-term care facilities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Galveston County Health Authority says that long-term residents cannot leave the facility except for dialysis patients or for emergency transfers. Workers at facilities where a resident has tested positive cannot work at other facilities.

Advertisement

THE LATEST: Coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries in greater Houston area