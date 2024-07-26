It has been almost three weeks since Hurricane Beryl struck Houston, and tenants at Pearland's Villas of Shadow Creek Apartments are still facing the storm's severe repercussions. The aftermath has been marred by leaking ceilings and the spread of mold, leading to increasing tenant exasperation.

Tyeisha Jones, who lives in the complex, is dealing with not just leaks, but the emotional and practical strain they have caused.

SUGGESTED: Hurricane Beryl Aftermath: Mosquito boom threatens Houston residents

"It's been really bad. I've been stressed, I've been missing work, all of my furniture is wet," Jones detailed, expressing the additional challenge of caring for her autistic son during this time.

Complications for residents like Jones have only worsened with recent rain. Nearly three weeks post Hurricane Beryl's landfall on July 8, the extended effects are palpable. Jones, among others, has felt the direct impact — persistent dripping, inundated living spaces, and direct appeals to property management that seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Jones recounted notifying the rental office about the uninhabitable conditions: "I told them there's mold in here," she explained, incensed that the management would still demand rent for the upcoming month while neglecting urgent repairs.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Delayed responses have also characterized tenants' attempts to reach property management. The local office, lacking a manager for weeks, directed tenants to a corporate contact in California — Derek Foulks — whose communication, according to Jones, has been non-existent despite her repeated efforts to get in touch.

The apartment complex has provided tenants with blower fans, but tenants say it's insufficient for the scale of water. Tenants have had to resort to using household items to mitigate the damage.

"It's been raining in here since Tuesday, the water has been non-stop. I've messed up my good pots, because it's white and brown, sheetrock falling," Jones lamented.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Damage left behind

With no redress in sight from the management, Jones took the initiative to apply for FEMA assistance. Her plea is simple yet urgent: to be released from her lease and start rebuilding her life.

"It’s just a sad situation for everyone. But me, I’m trying to be proactive and I just … really just let me out my lease, and let me go and try to rebuild, because that’s what I have to do now," Jones said.

FOX 26 efforts to seek comments from the corporate office and Foulks failed to yield any response at the time of filing this report. The plea from Jones and her fellow tenants is a testament to the ongoing struggles faced by those left in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.