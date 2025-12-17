Houston's Santa Bob attacked days before Christmas

The Brief For more than 20 years, Bob Beaudreault has volunteered as Santa Claus, to spread joy to people across Houston. Days before Christmas, Santa Bob says he was robbed and attacked. He has a message for the person who stole from him.



Santa Bob robbed and attacked

What we know:

Many people across the Houston area know him as Santa Bob.

For more than 20 years, Bob Beaudreault has volunteered as Santa Claus, to spread joy to kids, families and people across Houston during the holiday season.

"I feel good making other people feel good," Beaudreault said. "That’s what I do."

But last week, just days before Christmas, Beaudreault says he was robbed and attacked.

He tells FOX 26 he was closing his small business, a local machine shop in north Houston, when a man attacked him and stole a large amount of cash.

"I walked over to the safe, put the envelope inside, and just as I closed the door, he came in and tackled me," Beaudreault said. "He robbed Santa Claus. He’ll have to live with that for the rest of his life."

Beaudreault suffered injuries to his shoulder and back during the attack. Despite that, he says the incident hasn’t shaken his holiday spirit.

In the days since, Santa Bob has continued showing up for his community, including reading The Nightmare Before Christmas and visiting those who count on him during the holidays.

Now, he has a message for the person who robbed him.

"It’s not the wallet, it’s this," Beaudreault said, pointing to his heart. "That’s what hurts. Turn it around. You unknowingly robbed Santa Claus. Turn it around and make good with your life."

Since the attack, Beaudreault says he has added additional security measures at his business and plans to report the incident to police in hopes of catching the person responsible.

Meanwhile, the Houston community is stepping up to support Santa Bob and are holding a fundraiser this holiday season.