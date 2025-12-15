Funeral services set for former U.S. Education Secretary, HISD superintendent Dr. Rod Paige

The Brief The funeral arrangements for Dr. Roderick Paige, Sr., the former U.S. Secretary of Education and Houston school leader, have been announced by the City Controller's office. Dr. Paige will lie in state on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at The Rod Paige Education Building at Texas Southern University. His funeral service will be on Thursday, Dec. 18, at Brentwood Baptist Church on Landmark Street.



Funeral plans for Dr. Rod Paige

There will be public services for those who wish to pay their respects to Dr. Paige.

Dr. Paige will lie in state on Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Rod Paige Education Building at Texas Southern University.

His funeral service will be on Thursday, Dec. 18 at Brentwood Baptist Church on Landmark Street. There will be a viewing at 1 p.m. and service will begin at 2 p.m.

Who was Dr. Rod Paige?

Dr. Paige served as the seventh U.S. Secretary of Education. His position was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2001.

He had previously served as dean of the College of Education at Texas Southern University, a trustee on the Houston ISD Board of Education and superintendent of the school district.