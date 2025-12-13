New 12,500-seat amphitheater coming to Webster

The Brief The City of Webster announced plans for Sunset Amphitheater Houston. The venue is projected to bring almost $4 billion in 20 years to Southeast Harris County. Construction timelines and other details will be released in the coming months.



City of Webster officials have announced an upcoming amphitheater that they say will introduce "a new era of live entertainment" for Greater Houston.

Coming to Webster: Sunset Amphitheater Houston

What they're saying:

The City of Webster announced its upcoming Sunset Amphitheater Houston in collaboration with VENU. The venue will be in the city's Flyway area.

Rendering of VENU's Sunset Amphitheater Houston in Webster, TX (Photo credit: VENU)

According to VENU's press release, the 34-acre, $150 million venue will be built for "year-round live entertainment." The company also plans to use nearby land for parking and "essential infrastructure."

The Sunset Amphitheater is planned to have 12,500 seats. That includes a membership-based "Aikman Club," in honor of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who founded VENU's partner, EIGHT Elite Light Beer.

The venue will also have over 200 private Luxe FireSuites for 4–10 fans each.

The Sunset Amphitheater is projected to bring over $3.7 billion in economic impact and 400 jobs to Southeast Harris County in its first 20 years.

What's next:

The construction timeline and other announcements are expected to be revealed in the coming months.