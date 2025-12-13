Houston police: Wrecker hits disabled car on Southwest Freeway, kills driver

article

The Brief A driver is dead after being hit by a wrecker on the Southwest Freeway early Saturday morning. Houston Police said a black Mazda was stalled in a southbound lane when it was hit by a wrecker. The driver of the Mazda died at the scene. The wrecker driver was not injured.



Houston police said a wrecker driver hit a disabled car on the Southwest Freeway, killing the driver.

What we know:

The crash happened on the Southwest Freeway near Westpark Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Michael Barrow said a black Mazda sedan was disabled in a southbound lane when it was hit by a wrecker driver and pushed up the freeway.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene.

Barrow said the wrecker driver was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed in the crash, Barrow said.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not yet been released.