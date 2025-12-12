Deadly shooting involving security guard reported near Houston's NRG Stadium

The Brief A deadly shooting was reported on Holly Hall Street, close to NRG. The incident allegedly involved a security guard and a trespasser. One person was killed, and another was hospitalized.



An alleged altercation turned deadly between a security guard and a "trespasser" near Houston's NRG Stadium, police say.

Houston: Holly Hall Street shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12:40 p.m. Friday on Holly Hall Street, about a block away from NRG.

Police say there was a fight between a security guard and a "trespasser" when shots were fired.

One person is deceased, and another was sent to a hospital.

Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.