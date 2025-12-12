Deadly shooting involving security guard reported near Houston's NRG Stadium
HOUSTON - An alleged altercation turned deadly between a security guard and a "trespasser" near Houston's NRG Stadium, police say.
Houston: Holly Hall Street shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 12:40 p.m. Friday on Holly Hall Street, about a block away from NRG.
Police say there was a fight between a security guard and a "trespasser" when shots were fired.
One person is deceased, and another was sent to a hospital.
Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department