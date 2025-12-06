The Brief Houston Stadium will host seven total matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city is confirmed to host five Group Stage matches, one Round of 32 match, and a Round of 16 match.



Houston is one of the U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans across the region now know which national teams will take the field there during the group stage.

The official draw, which assigns teams to groups and venues, took place Saturday, setting the stage for one of the largest and most anticipated tournaments in World Cup history.

When is the first FIFA World Cup 26 game in Houston?

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Houston will be played on June 14.

Houston's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curacao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DOC / JAM / NCL

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs UKR / SWE / POL / ALB

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudia Arabia

Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4.

With 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged.

Houston a Major Hub for FIFA World Cup 2026

Local perspective:

Houston Stadium’s inclusion in the schedule highlights Houston’s role as a major hub in this expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup format. The venue, known for its retractable roof and strong track record hosting international soccer, is poised to deliver one of the most vibrant atmospheres of the competition.

Houston's World Cup stadium will have a temporary name

During the tournament, NRG Stadium will not be referred to by its NFL name. Like every other host venue, the stadium will receive a temporary FIFA tournament name, listed as "Houston Stadium" for all official World Cup broadcasts, signage, and schedules.

This is part of FIFA’s uniform branding policy, which removes all sponsorship-based stadium names during World Cup competitions.