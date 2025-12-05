Unknown burglars suspected of hitting four Katy bars

The Brief Four bars in Katy have been burglarized in the past month. The most recent target was Texas Borders, and the burglary was caught on camera. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cases.



A string of bar burglaries across Katy has owners on edge as investigators work to determine whether the crimes are connected. Four bars have been burglarized in the past month.

Four bars targeted

What we know:

The bars that were targeted are 510 Bar, Skoltz, JJ’s Bar and Texas Borders. Owners believe the same suspects may be responsible.

The latest break-in happened early Thursday at Texas Borders, where three suspects smashed a patio door window, stole the business’s safe, and got away with thousands of dollars.

"We went through the tape and just watched them get in and out of here in less than seven minutes," said Kevin Wann with Texas Borders.

Surveillance video captured the suspects entering, pushing the safe across the floor, and loading it into a waiting car.

"There were three of them. Three entered, one got the car ready. Two came in, pushed the safe on the floor all the way out. They loaded it and took off. They were on eight of our surveillance cameras," said Wann.

Owner speaks out

What they're saying:

The owner of Texas Borders said this is unsettling and has stepped up safety protocols.

"I’ve been in business for 29 years, and my first thought was hoping no employees were here. No one was hurt. We live four minutes away, and the drive seemed like an eternity. I met with the police officer and almost lost it. I was in tears," said Texas Borders owner Kellie Messer. "We have stepped up our protocols with our employees and business on safety measures. We know other bars have been hit, and our hearts go out to them because it’s not a good feeling."

Many owners believe the suspects who targeted their bar may be linked to the other recent break-ins.

Related burglaries

Dig deeper:

Last month, FOX 26 first reported that JJ’s Bar and Skoltz Bar were broken into just days apart.

Surveillance video showed two suspects ransacking the bars, breaking into machines, and stealing cash.

510 Bar was also confirmed to have been hit.

Deputies investigating

What you can do:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the burglaries and are working to determine whether the cases are related.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact either sheriff’s department.