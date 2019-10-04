Surgeon and registered sex offender among eight arrested in Operation Back 2 School III
Officers certified in undercover chat used online personas, in various social media apps, posing as minors. That's how they were able to make the arrests of eight individuals.
16-year-old girl injured in shooting in southwest Houston
A 16-year-old girl who was shot in southwest Houston told police that she was being followed by someone in a suspicious vehicle.
City controller accused of secretly profiting from land deal with city
As the elected Controller, Chris Brown is Houston's financial watchdog - a watchdog that apparently no one at City Hall was watching very closely.
Acres Homes residents fed up with piles of dirt blocking road
"It's growing and growing and growing," said Ruby Bennett. "It's got a life of its own."
3-alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spring started by unattended children playing with lighter: HCFMO
“It was a blessing we made it out because I couldn’t even breathe, like it was ridiculous," said one hotel guest.
La Porte student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat on the bus
A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus.
Girlfriend in custody after 65-year-old man fatally shot
A 65-year-old man died after reporting that he had been shot by his girlfriend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot to death during home invasion in west Harris County
Deputies say four suspects broke into a home in west Harris County while a family was sleeping, attempted to rob the husband and then shot him.
Imelda victims still gutting out homes as Harris County urges residents to apply for FEMA assistance
If you flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda, you can now apply for FEMA assistance.
Harris County tax increase fails to pass after elopement of Republican commissioners
At Harris County Commissioner's Court, Republicans won a rare victory with a very strategic "retreat."
Man found dead in apartment; officer-involved shooting in complex parking lot
Houston police are investigating an officer involved shooting in southeast Houston.
Baby girl left at Houston fire station hours after she was born
Paramedics said the baby appeared to have been born within the last several hours.
ONLY ON FOX: Man who served time for intoxication manslaughter charged recently with 2 DWI's
A man who served eight years behind bars for a deadly drunk driving crash is in trouble again.
3 masked men wanted in deadly shooting of Houston gas station clerk
Houston police say a store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery attempt early Monday morning.
Accused killer walks free for weeks after falling behind on ankle monitor payments
A defendant out on bond is required to pay for their ankle monitor device, so when Clint Walker fell behind -- his device was taken away.
Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say
The man suffered fractured ribs, a fractured temporal bone, swollen eye, bruising and many muscle ruptures, according to his family members.
13-year-old girl critically injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County
A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Harris County. Investigators are searching for the person responsible.
Suspicious package reported in Memorial Northwest
Residents of the Memorial Northwest subdivision were encouraged to avoid the area, especially on Vintage Creek Drive, due to reports of a suspicious package. As of about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the area had been cleared.
HISD police investigate 'incident involving a handgun' at Bellaire HS; no one injured
Houston ISD police are investigating an incident involving a handgun at Bellaire High School, the principal says. No one was hurt.
Mother dies in mobile home fire in north Harris County
Authorities are investigating a deadly fire at a mobile home in north Harris County.