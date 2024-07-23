Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman points to the revolving door at the Harris County Criminal Courthouse for giving Ginger Rene Williams one break after another.

Williams has quite a lengthy criminal history.

"25 years, quarter of a century, that's a pretty long time to be in and out of the system," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Williams has four DWI convictions.

"This is not a joke," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. "You've got to understand these are the times she was caught."

Williams actually went to prison after her third DWI conviction, but then got probation for her fourth conviction.

"I don't understand the logic," Kahan said. "How do you get probation for the same offense?"

Williams was charged with DWI number five last week.

Investigators say she was speeding, lost control, and struck four Precinct 4 patrol units parked at a substation.

"She first hit a brand new Ford Explorer that had less than 200 miles on it," said Chief Toby Hecker with the Precinct 4 Constables Office. "We just picked it up from the shop, got it all fitted, got all the stuff into it."

All three patrol vehicles were totaled.

"If she would have gone a little further into the intersection, she could have killed somebody," Hecker said.

When Williams appeared in probable cause court, the DA's office wanted bond set at $100,000.

"Because she's a risk. Bond conditions are not a deterrent and her prior criminal history," Kahan said.

Instead, the magistrate gave Williams a PR bond or get out of jail free card.

"How could you not think that this person is a menace to society?" said Kahan.

"There's no excuse for this magistrate giving a PR bond. Zero," Griffith said.

"What kind of message does this send, having a felony like this cause this much damage, and say OK, we'll see you tomorrow hopefully," Hecker said.

When Williams appeared before 488th Criminal District Court Judge Matthew Peneguy, he revoked Williams PR bond, remanded her into custody, and set her bond at $50,000.