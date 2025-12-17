Harris County Deputy relieved of duty after woman alleges sexual assault following 911 call

The Brief We are not naming the deputy because no criminal charges are filed. Daniel says she and her fiancé, 33-year-old Demichael Lawrence, came to Houston for a couple's getaway. She says on November 18 they stayed at a Comfort Inn at 3555 FM 1960 West.



We are not naming the deputy because no criminal charges are filed. We do not normally identify victims of sex attacks, but in this case, the alleged victim wanted to be on camera.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy under investigation

What they're saying:

"In hopes I can save a future victim of something like this to stop something like this from happening again," said Avery Daniel.

"I discovered he cheated. We got into a verbal disagreement in our room. Someone called 911," Daniel said.

Although she says she wasn't injured, Daniel says the deputy insisted she go by ambulance to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital.

Daniel says the deputy came into her hospital room and handed her a piece of paper with his phone number on it and $200 in cash.

"He groped my breast and touched my thigh with his hand. He was in uniform still," she said.

Daniel says the deputy insisted on taking her back to the motel where she says he raped her.

She says he showed up the following morning at her motel room in civilian clothes, but she refused to let him in.

Daniel showed us text messages from the deputy as evidence.

In a statement, the Harris County Sheriffs Office told us the deputy was relieved of his law enforcement duties on December 1 and temporarily assigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Evidence gathered from this investigation will be presented to the DA's Office to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.