Humble police chief loses pay during leave following new 'allegations' in investigation, official says

The Brief Humble PD Chief Dan Zientek was initially placed on paid leave during an investigation into the department. City officials say "new information and allegations" have led to the chief losing pay while on leave. The investigation is expected to continue into the new year.



Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek has lost his pay while on leave due to "new information and allegations" in the investigation into his department, according to a city official.

Humble PD investigation: Chief ‘relieved of duty’

Humble Police Chief Dan Zientek speaks with FOX 26 in June 2025 regarding a bomb threat at Deerbrook Mall.

What we know:

Last week, an Humble city official confirmed with FOX 26 that Police Chief Zientek had been placed on paid administrative leave. The decision reportedly came after the city started a third-party review of the police department's "management and operations."

On Wednesday, City Manager Jason Stuebe specified that the investigation was in regard to Chief Zientek. He said in a statement that "new information and allegations came to light beyond the scope of the original investigation," and those allegations prompted officials to end the chief's pay while he's on leave.

Chief Zientek will remain on leave until the investigation is finished. Due to the holiday season, Stuebe says the investigation could go into 2026.

According to the Humble Police website, Chief Zientek has been with the department since June 2022. He was promoted to chief in June 2025.

What we don't know:

City officials will not share details about the investigation while it's in progress.

Full update

What they're saying:

In the course of the City conducting its investigation into Police Chief Dan Zientek, new information and allegations came to light beyond the scope of the original investigation. Due to the severity of those allegations, Dan Zientek has now been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The City of Humble is committed to transparency and is cooperating fully with the independent investigation. To maintain the integrity of that investigation and ensure a fair and thorough investigation, we cannot provide any further comment at this time. — Jason Stuebe, City Manager, City of Humble