Dark Secrets: Social media and its grip
Social media helps us keep up with the latest trends, and build connectivity and a network of friends. Whether it's Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter, teens especially are posting at all hours of the day. For some, these same social media platforms may do more harm than good.
Dark Secrets: The teens most at risk for suicide
Many children are at-risk of suffering from feelings that make them want to take their own life, but statistics show some kids are more vulnerable than others.
Suicide prevention: A message of self-acceptance
Nearly two decades ago, he set a date to take his own life.
Dark Secrets: Millions of adults across the country suffer with depressive episodes
Everyone has bad days, but for people battling depression it's more than simply feeling sad and unhappy.
Suicide prevention: Click here for information on how to get help
If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help.
Overcoming the stigma of mental illness revealing Dark Secrets
The pain and devastation of losing someone to suicide can leave loved ones lost and confused. Often times those battling a mental illness are blamed for their condition. As we continue our Dark Secrets series, we take a look at why experts say there's still a stigma surrounding mental health problems.
Dark Secrets: Live It Out camp helps at-risk teens deal with anxiety and depression
Today's teens face a unique set of problems only they can relate to. it's why one group of teens in The Woodlands is on a mission to support their peers, to help each other grow and succeed.
Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide
In Texas, one person dies by suicide every two hours. Yet, Texas is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to providing care for people with a mental illness. That is why FOX 26 is taking an in depth look at this growing epidemic. Denise Middleton has been working on this project for several weeks.
Suicide prevention: Triggering factors for teens
There's an alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide. It is now the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 19.
