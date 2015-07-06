Dark Secrets: Social media and its grip

Dark Secrets: Social media and its grip

Social media helps us keep up with the latest trends, and build connectivity and a network of friends. Whether it's Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter, teens especially are posting at all hours of the day. For some, these same social media platforms may do more harm than good. 

Overcoming the stigma of mental illness revealing Dark Secrets

Overcoming the stigma of mental illness revealing Dark Secrets

The pain and devastation of losing someone to suicide can leave loved ones lost and confused. Often times those battling a mental illness are blamed for their condition. As we continue our Dark Secrets series, we take a look at why experts say there's still a stigma surrounding mental health problems.  

Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide

Dark Secrets: Alarming increase in deaths among teens by suicide

In Texas, one person dies by suicide every two hours. Yet, Texas is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to providing care for people with a mental illness. That is why FOX 26 is taking an in depth look at this growing epidemic. Denise Middleton has been working on this project for several weeks.