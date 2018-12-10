Eric Rodriguez

Eric Rodriguez had one heck of a game, he threw 5 touchdowns for over 400 yards.

Greater Houston Honda Dealers Player of the Week - Kendal Taylor

This week's Greater Houston Honda Dealers Player of the Week plaque goes to Klein Oak running back Kendal Taylor. In the area round of their playoff game versus Round Rock, the Panthers won in double OT, 66-59, thanks to a defensive stop by the Panthers.

Greater Houston Honda Dealers Player of the Week - Ijenea Wooley

This is a fun time in high school football as we role into the playoffs. It's coming down to which teams can survive. That's what it came down to for two 3-5 teams a week ago. Both offenses went nuts, bit it was Baytown Lee that survived the battle, defeating a Vidor team that crushed them a year ago.