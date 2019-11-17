Klein Cain High School QB Luke Pardee helps team advance to playoffs for first time

The Greater Honda Player of the Week is Quarterback Luke Pardee of Klein Cain High School.

Pardee and his team advanced to the playoffs for the first time in school history. The school opened in 2017.

Their season is over after a 41-15 first-round playoff loss Friday night to Westfield.

Klein Cain finishes 6-5 due in part to the efforts of senior QB Luke Pardee.

Luke is the grandson of late former NFL great, player and head coach, Jack Pardee. Pardee was also the head coach of the Houston Oilers and Houston Cougars.