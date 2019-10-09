Babysitter wanted, charged after 2 children start fire while unattended at Motel 6 in Spring
Tara Piccione, 31, has been charged with two counts of child abandonment with intent to return.
Boxer Errol Spence Jr. seriously injured in Dallas Ferrari crash
Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas early Thursday and was badly injured but is expected to survive, police said.
Surgeon and registered sex offender among eight arrested in Operation Back 2 School III
Officers certified in undercover chat used online personas, in various social media apps, posing as minors. That's how they were able to make the arrests of eight individuals.
Suspect charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery in Texas City carjacking
Investigators say a 45-year-old man was shot and killed during a carjacking at an apartment complex on Medical Center Drive near the Emmett F. Lowry Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
16-year-old girl injured in shooting in southwest Houston
A 16-year-old girl who was shot in southwest Houston told police that she was being followed by someone in a suspicious vehicle.
City controller accused of secretly profiting from land deal with city
As the elected Controller, Chris Brown is Houston's financial watchdog - a watchdog that apparently no one at City Hall was watching very closely.
Acres Homes residents fed up with piles of dirt blocking road
"It's growing and growing and growing," said Ruby Bennett. "It's got a life of its own."
88-year-old man missing from Clear Lake
On Wednesday, October 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m, 88-year-old Gandy Pillows of Clear Lake was last seen at his residence.
Teenager goes missing in Downtown Houston
Joshua Andrew Martinez went missing on Wednesday, October 9 at 1:20 p.m. near 1200 Baker Street wearing blue paper scrubs.
3-alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spring started by unattended children playing with lighter: HCFMO
“It was a blessing we made it out because I couldn’t even breathe, like it was ridiculous," said one hotel guest.
Pearland parents complain of pattern of discrimination in the district
During public comment at Tuesday’s Pearland ISD board meeting, Dr. Dona Murphey, on behalf of the Brazoria County and Texas NAACP chapters, asked Board trustees to consider adding a diversity and inclusion training available for public review.
News Brief for Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Fox 26's Jonathan Martin has Wednesday's News Brief.
Man, 29, fatally struck by HPD cruiser while riding bicycle
The Houston Police Department says an officer that was driving to a suicide-in-progress call struck and killed a man who was riding a bicycle.
La Porte student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat on the bus
A James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus student was arrested Wednesday and charged with a Class B misdemeanor for allegedly making a terroristic threat while riding the bus.
Amber Alert discontinued for missing southwest Texas teenager
An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared about a month ago.
Girlfriend in custody after 65-year-old man fatally shot
A 65-year-old man died after reporting that he had been shot by his girlfriend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot to death during home invasion in west Harris County
Deputies say four suspects broke into a home in west Harris County while a family was sleeping, attempted to rob the husband and then shot him.
Fort Bend County sheriff claims commissioners want to remove him
Upon hearing that Fort Bend County Judge KP George and County Commissioners were discussing his position after the announcement of his exploratory committee for Congress, Sheriff Troy Nehls took to Twitter to blow off some steam saying:
Parents of murdered teen angry over his killer being granted parole
“He did not come home that night and I look out and see the funeral directrors’ hearse outside,” said Paul Gavranovic.
Agencies, advocates in fight against human trafficking coming together for event in The Woodlands
This Thursday, dozens of government agencies and organizations that work in the fight against human trafficking will be under one roof The Woodlands.