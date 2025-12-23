Harris County authorities seeking information on fatal November hit-and-run

The Brief Jose Escobar-Felix was fatally struck on Addicks Satsuma Road in late November. The suspect vehicle is said to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Harris County authorities are turning to the public to share any information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened late last month.

Harris County November hit-and-run

Jose Escobar-Felix (Photo courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The sheriff's office shared information regarding the death of 34-year-old Jose Escobar-Felix.

According to officials, Escobar-Felix was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 22 at about 11:55 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The incident was reported on Addicks Satsuma Road just north of West Little York Road. Authorities say Escobar-Felix was on the right side of the roadway (northbound) when he was hit.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger, continued driving north on Addicks without helping the victim.

Escobar-Felix was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris Co. Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS