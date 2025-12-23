Expand / Collapse search

Harris County authorities seeking information on fatal November hit-and-run

Published  December 23, 2025 4:28pm CST
The Brief

    • Jose Escobar-Felix was fatally struck on Addicks Satsuma Road in late November.
    • The suspect vehicle is said to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger.
    • Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are turning to the public to share any information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened late last month.

Harris County November hit-and-run

Jose Escobar-Felix (Photo courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The sheriff's office shared information regarding the death of 34-year-old Jose Escobar-Felix.

According to officials, Escobar-Felix was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 22 at about 11:55 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The incident was reported on Addicks Satsuma Road just north of West Little York Road. Authorities say Escobar-Felix was on the right side of the roadway (northbound) when he was hit.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger, continued driving north on Addicks without helping the victim.

Escobar-Felix was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • Harris Co. Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office.

