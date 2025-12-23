Harris County authorities seeking information on fatal November hit-and-run
HOUSTON - Harris County authorities are turning to the public to share any information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened late last month.
Harris County November hit-and-run
Jose Escobar-Felix (Photo courtesy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
The sheriff's office shared information regarding the death of 34-year-old Jose Escobar-Felix.
According to officials, Escobar-Felix was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 22 at about 11:55 p.m. in northwest Harris County.
The incident was reported on Addicks Satsuma Road just north of West Little York Road. Authorities say Escobar-Felix was on the right side of the roadway (northbound) when he was hit.
The suspect vehicle, which is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Challenger, continued driving north on Addicks without helping the victim.
Escobar-Felix was later pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
No other suspect descriptions are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris Co. Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office.