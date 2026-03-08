Married couple shoot each other in Southwest Houston home

The Brief Police found a man and woman shot at a home on Danfield Drive. Officials say the couple shot each other with the same gun during a fight. Both are expected to recover.



A husband and wife are reportedly in recovery after shooting each other in southwest Houston late Saturday night.

Southwest Houston: Husband, wife shoot each other

What we know:

Police were called to a home on Danfield Drive, near Beltway 8 and South Post Oak Road, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Police say they spoke to witnesses at the scene who said the man and woman are husband and wife. The two were allegedly fighting inside the home and ended up shooting each other with the same gun.

The couple were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Police did not mention whether charges would be filed.