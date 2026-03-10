Harris County Constable uses 'web' of 150 cameras to catch illegal dumpers

The Brief Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office investigators have launched 110 illegal dumping investigations so far this year, resulting in 49 criminal charges. Authorities highlighted the case of Damien Lynch, 29, who was caught on camera with another man unloading a truckload of furniture in the middle of the afternoon at Kirkpatrick Boulevard and Homestead Road. While the city offers free disposal sites for residents with a utility bill, those caught dumping illegally face criminal records and fines, and Constable Alan Rosen is pushing for offenders to be forced to clean up their own mess.



Harris County authorities are sending a clear message to illegal dumpers: someone is always watching.

By the numbers:

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen announced Tuesday that his Environmental Crimes Unit has investigated 110 instances of illegal dumping caught on covert surveillance so far this year. The proactive "web" of approximately 150 cameras has already led to criminal charges against 49 individuals.

Among those charged is 29-year-old Damien Lynch. Investigators say Lynch is one of the two men caught on camera unloading a truckload of furniture near Kirkpatrick Boulevard and Homestead Road. Court records indicate the dumping occurred in the middle of the afternoon, with cars and trucks rolling past the suspects.

What they're saying:

"Crimes that harm the air, land, or waterways are crimes against us all," Rosen said. "The district attorney's office requires video evidence, which is why we have so many cameras up."

The constable noted that since 2022, his office has worked approximately 1,500 cases and charged 600 people. He believes the most effective deterrent is to make the punishment personal.

"My particular feeling about the subject is that if you illegally dump and you've been found guilty, as part of the resolution of your case, you should have to go back out and clean up what you've done so that you have skin in the game," Rosen said. "Usually they don’t illegally dump again... it’s a one-time thing."

Significant health and safety risks

Why you should care:

The dumping problem in Houston isn't just an eyesore; officials say it creates significant health and safety risks. Abandoned piles of trash become breeding grounds for rodents and mosquitoes and frequently clog neighborhood drainage systems.

"Once you start plugging up the sewer system with debris, it causes flooding," Rosen explained. "It’s quality of life, health, and then flooding. Those are the three things that are big."

Authorities emphasized that many of these crimes are avoidable. The City of Houston operates several neighborhood depositories where residents can dispose of furniture and construction debris for free.

"If you have to pay for it, it’s not overly expensive to go to one of the commercially available sites," Rosen said. "But the city has one for free, so you really have no excuse. It would certainly be cheaper than charges because you're going to have to hire a lawyer and it’s a spot on your record."

A dedicated tip line

What you can do:

For those who spot illegal dumping in their neighborhoods, the Constable’s Office maintains a dedicated tip line. Residents are urged not to confront dumpers themselves but to report the location and any vehicle descriptions to (832)927-1567.