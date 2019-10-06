BioLite SiteLight Mini
video

BioLite SiteLight Mini

We have experienced our fair share of power outages in Houston over the years. Meteorologist John Dawson takes a look at some string lights in this Hurricane Gear Test.

Scepter Flo N' Go Duramax
video

Scepter Flo N' Go Duramax

Some everyday items become hard to come by when a hurricane strikes. One of those is gasoline. Meteorologist John Dawson has some safety reminders as he reviews a very large fuel container.

Nebo Redline Flex
video

Nebo Redline Flex

Meteorologist John Dawson reviews the Nebo Redline Flex as part of his Hurricane Gear Test series.

Jackery Explorer 500
video

Jackery Explorer 500

Meteorologist John Dawson reviews the Jackery Explorer 500 as part of his Hurricane Gear Test series.

Biolite Headlamp 330
video

Biolite Headlamp 330

Meteorologist John Dawson reviews the Biolite Headlamp 330 as part of his Hurricane Gear Test series.

Emergency Go Bag
video

Emergency Go Bag

Meteorologist John Dawson reviews the Emergency Go Bag as part of his Hurricane Gear Test series.

Renogy Solar Powerbank
video

Renogy Solar Powerbank

Meteorologist John Dawson reviews the Renogy Solar Powerbank as part of his Hurricane Gear Test series.