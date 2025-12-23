Woman dead after car crashes into building in Greater Heights area

The Brief One woman is dead after crashing a vehicle into a building on North Durham in the Greater Heights. Houston police say the driver veered off the road and hit a curb before crashing into a nearby building.



A deadly crash involving a single vehicle is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

Driver crashes into building

What we know:

HPD Sergeant Rebecca Dallas reports officers were called around 1 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building on North Durham Drive near West 16th Street.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

According to police, a sedan was driving south on North Durgam when the driver veered off the road and hit a curb before crashing into a nearby building.

The woman driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

Sgt. Dallas says they believe speed played a part in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not stated if alcohol played a part in the crash.