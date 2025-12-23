Woman dead after car crashes into building in Greater Heights area
HOUSTON - A deadly crash involving a single vehicle is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.
Driver crashes into building
What we know:
HPD Sergeant Rebecca Dallas reports officers were called around 1 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building on North Durham Drive near West 16th Street.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
According to police, a sedan was driving south on North Durgam when the driver veered off the road and hit a curb before crashing into a nearby building.
The woman driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.
Sgt. Dallas says they believe speed played a part in the crash.
What we don't know:
Police have not stated if alcohol played a part in the crash.
The Source: Information given by HPD Sergeant Rebecca Dallas at the scene.