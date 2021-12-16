FOX 26 Houston

Top Stories
Grandmother killed, son shot multiple times in SE Houston
Authorities are investigating after a grandmother was killed and another person was shot multiple times in southeast Houston.
This weekend, more than 30,000 runners are expected to run through downtown for the Houston Marathon. According to event planners, and Judge Hidalgo, the marathon is expected to go on as planned.
Under the new policy, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union Address on the evening of Tuesday, March 1.
Local counselor helps high school students prepare for the transition to college during the pandemic.