The Brief Barbara Rose, a 79-year-old Houston resident, was approached by HomeBuy Solutions to sell her home. The company offered her a price far below the home's actual value. With the help of friends and attorneys, Barbara filed a lawsuit against HomeBuy Solutions, alleging fraud and deception. The jury found HomeBuy Solutions guilty of defrauding Barbara and awarded her substantial damages, including punitive damages, actual damages, and attorney's fees.



Like most areas near downtown, Acres Homes is a rising star in the Houston real estate market.

"That's an ideal place for a young family to start, and those homes are moving fast. And if they're renovated, $300,000 and up," said attorney Paul Simon.

"I wanted to live my life out in peace among my blood relatives," said Barbara Rose.

That would mean a move to Tennessee.

Like a lot of homeowners, the 79-year-old great-grandmother of 20 got a card in the mail from Hreal Company, doing business as HomeBuy Solutions.

"We see it all throughout Houston," said attorney David Tang. "If you have a home, you need to sell quickly, give me a call. We will give you the best price, you don't need a relator. You don't need an agent, just trust us."

And that's what Barbara Rose did. She trusted Nikola Knezevic and HomeBuy Solutions.

"She had lived in that house for almost 25 years," said Simon. "It was her single biggest asset by far."

"He went inside the house, outside the house, and he came back in. He said this house has good bones. I said thank you," Barbara said.

"He told her you're going to net $108,000," Tang said. "In fact, let me write that on the contract for you so you can see I'm writing it down."

"It's all chicken scratch, it's not legible," said the attorney.

But Barbara didn't get $108,000. Instead, she says all she got was $48,000.

Barbara quickly realized she made a big mistake. That's when she called her good friend, Edna Griggs.

"When she called me she was saying, you're not going to believe what I did. I'm like what when she told me, I was like, oh my God," said Edna. "I know if anybody can help me, it can be you."

Edna contacted Simon and Tang.

"Oh yes she did, I love that woman. She always comes through for me," Barbara said.

During the trial, Barbara told jurors she felt it was her fault.

"It was pretty much a heartbreaking moment for me to see her say that," Tang said. "It wasn't her fault, this guy basically tricked her."

Turns out Barbara's house was worth a whole lot more than HomeBuy Solutions offered her.

"We had an expert testify over $220,000 she could have gotten," Simon said.

The jury found HomeBuy Solutions had defrauded Barbara Rose.

"Faced that jury, and I said to them thank you. But I want you all to put yourself in my place, it could happen to you, to your mama, your grandma."

Not only did the jury award Barbara what she had asked for, she got $400,000 in punitive damages, $136,000 in actual damages, and $218,000 in attorney fees.

"They said he didn't seem like he was very remorseful, and I think that's why they popped him for the $400,000," said Simon.

"When somebody says you don't need an agent or you can trust me, I'll give you the best price, I think you should slow down a little bit, take a step back and see what's going on," said Tang.

"That's what's happening to the people in our community. They're coming after them and they're just trying to take the land away from them. She's not the only person," Edna said.

The attorney who represented Homebuy Solutions declined comment.