Houston stores open and closed on Christmas Day 2025
HOUSTON - Make sure you have everything you need before Christmas Day, because if you have to get some last-minute groceries or gifts, your options will be limited.
Most stores and restaurants are closed on the major holidays, so employees can be with their families and loved ones. There are a few, however, with Christmas hours for those who need to shop.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Christmas Day.
Stores open on Christmas Day
The following stores and gas stations will be open on Christmas Day, though some locations may opt to close or have reduced hours. It’s best to contact your local store to confirm:
- 99 Ranch Market
- CVS
- H-Mart
- 7-Eleven
- Circle K
- Walgreens (select 24-hour locations will be open on Christmas Day)
Stores closed on Christmas Day
Here’s which stores are closed on Christmas Day, according to their respective websites:
- ALDI
- Central Market
- Costco
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
- Fiesta
- Food Town
- H-E-B
- Joe V's Smart Shop
- Kroger
- Phoenicia Specialty Foods
- Ralph’s
- Randalls
- Sam's Club
- Sprouts
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Several chain restaurants will be open on Christmas Day, including Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, Fogo de Chão, IHOP and Waffle House. Click here for a full list of restaurants open on Christmas Day.
Mail delivery
The U.S. Postal Service is open and delivering mail on Christmas Eve, but all post offices will be closed on Christmas Day, and there will be no mail delivery.
UPS and FedEx are also closed on Christmas Day.
Banks
Banks are closed on Christmas Day. Most banks follow the Federal Reserve’s holiday schedule, which includes Christmas Day. Many banks will be open on Christmas Eve, though they may have reduced hours.
Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange are also closed on Christmas Day.
Courts and government offices
All federal, state and local government offices will be closed on Christmas Day. Courts are closed, too.
