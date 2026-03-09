Hobby Airport TSA wait time: Monday updates, how long are the lines

The Brief At Hobby Airport, the wait time for TSA lines are three hours long. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least four hours early to allow extra time to get through TSA screening. The government shutdown continues as lawmakers continue to disagree over Homeland Security funding.



Due to a partial government shutdown, Houston's Hobby Airport is experiencing hours-long delays at the security lines.

Hobby Airport encouraged travelers to arrive early in order to allow extra time to get through TSA screening.

TSA wait times at Hobby Airport

According to officials, the current wait time to get through TSA at Hobby is three hours long.

TSA PreCheck wait times are 10 minutes.

Passengers are being asked to arrive 4 hours early.

TSA PreCheck and CLEAR lanes are open. For TSA PreCheck, look for the green balloons.

Find the Hobby Airport staff members in orange shirts if you have any questions.



Partial government shutdown

According to an online Shutdown Tracker, the federal government has been under a partial shutdown since Feb. 13.

The shutdown is related to a stop in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to FOX News reports, despite Kristi Noem's removal as DHS Secretary, Congressional Democrats continue to block funding for the agency in hopes to make changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Reports say the House will be out for a week and the Senate won't be able to advance any funding legislation, so the shutdown is guaranteed to continue for some time.