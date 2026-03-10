2 women killed, 2 injured in Houston crash between Cybertruck, car

The Brief Two women are dead and two others are injured after a crash on Post Oak Place Drive. A Buick sedan and a Tesla Cybertruck were involved in the crash. Houston police are still investigating how the crash occurred.



Two women are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck and a car in Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Post Oak Place Drive at Briar Hollow Lane, north of San Felipe Street and east of the I-610 West Loop.

According to police, two women in a Buick sedan died in the crash, and two other women in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Tesla Cybertruck was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Houston police investigate a deadly crash.

What they're saying:

Houston police are still investigating how the crash unfolded.

"It does appear the Buick was coming south on Briar Hollow and may have failed to yield right of way. However, looking at just the damage, it appears the Tesla may have been traveling at a higher rate of speed than legally allowed," said HPD Lt. Larry Crowson.

What's next:

Investigators are collecting evidence from the scene and will review data from the cars.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the crash has been identified at this time.