Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit

Top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraine's newly elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Biden's family in return for a high-profile visit with President Donald Trump. It soon escalated into what one diplomat feared was a "crazy" swap that risked vital U.S. military aid.

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call

Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.