Shooting near German synagogue leaves 2 people dead; 1 suspect arrested, police say
Several shots were fired in the city of Halle, located near the city of Leipzig, and the suspects fled the scene, police tweeted.
Tuna over-fished across the globe at unprecedented rates — scientists say it's unsustainable
Humans are fishing more tuna from the ocean than ever before, and we’re venturing further than ever into open ocean to do so, but the rate at which industrial tuna fishing is increasing is unsustainable, according to a recent study published in the journal Fisheries Research.
The Queen is hiring someone to live at Buckingham Palace and look after her horses
The person will also help keep the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in tip-top condition, maintaining stables and cleaning saddles and harnesses.
Madrid to cull nearly 12,000 invasive parakeets over threats to environment, public safety
Madrid’s city council on Monday announced plans to rid the Spanish capital of thousands of invasive parakeets through “ethical culling” and sterilization of eggs.
Dental hygienist says he was stripped of license, labeled 'sexual abuser' for cleaning wife's teeth
Alexandru Tanase said he was stripped of his license on Sept. 9 by the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario after fighting the issue for several years.
'I was suspicious, but it was tasty': Guinea pig ice cream for sale in Ecuador
In Ecuador, people typically cook guinea pigs with salt and serve them with potatoes and peanut sauce. But one vendor is taking things to another gastronomic level.
6 elephants fall to their death trying to save fallen calf at Thai waterfall
BANGKOK - A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in a national park in Thailand, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two of the animals out of a deep ravine.
Diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate, dangled Trump visit
Top U.S. diplomats encouraged Ukraine's newly elected president to conduct an investigation linked to Joe Biden's family in return for a high-profile visit with President Donald Trump. It soon escalated into what one diplomat feared was a "crazy" swap that risked vital U.S. military aid.
Suspected drug smugglers clung to floating bales of cocaine for hours in shark-infested waters: cops
When their boat sank off the coast of Colombia on Sunday, three suspected drug smugglers survived out in the open waters by clinging to the only thing that was floating: their product.
Bird detained, given sandwich in jail cell by Dutch police after shoplifting arrest
A colorful bird was detained in a Dutch police station after a shoplifting arrest, according to authorities.
President Trump now urging China to investigate Biden family
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is seizing on unsubstantiated claims promoted by political allies as he seeks a foreign government’s help in finding dirt on Democratic political rival Joe Biden. This time it’s China.
Restaurant in Rome slammed for allegedly charging tourists $471 for spaghetti and fish
A restaurant in Rome has been blasted on Twitter after a customer alleged that the establishment unfairly charged her and a friend $471 for two plates of spaghetti with fish.
Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo
A koala joey has made her adorable debut at an Australian wildlife park.
4 officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
An administrator armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, officials said.
World War II-era bomber crashes; at least 7 reported dead
A World War II-era B-17 bomber with 13 people aboard crashed and burned at the Hartford airport after encountering mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday, killing seven of them.
Pompeo confirms he was on Trump's Ukraine telephone call
Pompeo did not say whether he thought the contents of the July 25 call were inappropriate or whether he believed they warranted the complaint of an intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the impeachment probe.
10 months after giving birth, Olympic runner Allyson Felix smashes world record held by Usain Bolt
Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix smashed a world record held by Usain Bolt, widely known as the world’s fastest man, on Sunday — just 10 months after giving birth with an emergency C-section.
Couple scammed out of nearly $12K on fake Airbnb rental in Ibiza
After spending nearly $12,000 on an AirBNB rental, a British couple arrived only to discover that the room they booked didn’t actually exist. According to the couple, they aren’t the first to be duped by the apparent scam.
'World's largest underwater theme park' opens in Bahrain, features sunken Boeing 747
It’s not exactly Disneyland, but it’s the closest thing to a “The Little Mermaid” theme park we’re likely to get.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg challenges world leaders- What's Your Point?
16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg unleashed a severe tongue lashing on world leaders at the United Nations. Some saw the outcry as just and compelling, others called it exploitative and unhinged, The panel discuss reaction to the young activist and climate change.