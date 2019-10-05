Amber Guyger sentencing, 10 years in prison - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the outcome of the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger 

Sanctuary city or not - What's your point?

This week's panel discuss the mayor's response about undocumented residents at the Rice millennial forum this week.

Mayor Turner and the $95,000 intern controversy - What's Your Point?

This week's panel discuss the recent controversy about an executive intern at the airport system.

Impeachment inquiry this week - What's Your Point?

This week's panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate  join in a discussion about the latest developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department intends to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation and vigorously defended President Donald Trump, dismissing questions about the president's attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.

President Trump calls for Sen. Mitt Romney's impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) - Most Republican leaders were silent or supportive of President Donald Trump's public call for another foreign government, China, to investigate his political foe, while a handful voiced concern that the president was trying to enlist a rival power in his reelection effort.