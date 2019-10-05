Polls show close divide over President Trump’s impeachment and removal
Several polls published since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24 show a shift in views from earlier this year.
Former SC Rep. Trey Gowdy joins Trump legal team as impeachment inquiry expands
Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has been tapped to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump as the House impeachment inquiry expands.
White House says it will not comply with 'illegitimate' impeachment inquiry
The White House declared Tuesday in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats that the Trump administration will not cooperate in what the administration called an “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
Harris County tax increase fails to pass after elopement of Republican commissioners
At Harris County Commissioner's Court, Republicans won a rare victory with a very strategic "retreat."
'Be kind to everyone': Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game
The 61-year-old talk show host and comedian opened up about the situation after facing a flurry of tweets for sitting next to the Republican president and his wife, Laura Bush, at the game.
Trump administration orders ambassador not to appear at House impeachment probe deposition
An attorney for Sondland said the order not to appear came from the State Department.
Is the White House news making you and your relationship sick?
Emergency room physicians report that national politics has started to impact emotional and physical health.
Judge tosses out Trump challenge to tax return turnover
Trump's lawyers notified the judge that they will immediately appeal the ruling.
Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
For the first time, the impeachment inquiry reached directly into the White House on Friday as Democrats subpoenaed officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signaled his administration would not cooperate.
Mayoral candidate Derrick Broze
Greg Groogan talks with Houston mayoral candidate Derrick Broze, one of 11 opposing Mayor Turner this November.
Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle talks about property tax increase - What's Your Point?
Greg Groogan talks with Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle about upcoming vote in commissioners court regarding proposed 8% property tax increase for every homeowner in Harris County.
Mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee sounds off on unethical conduct - What's Your Point?
Greg Groogan talks with Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee about leadership, ethics, crime and undocumented residents.
Amber Guyger sentencing, 10 years in prison - What's Your Point?
This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the outcome of the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger
Candidate Lovell accuses Turner of not pursuing non-discrimination ordinance - What's Your Point?
This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss a non-discrimination ordinance.
Sanctuary city or not - What's your point?
This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the mayor's response about undocumented residents at the Rice millennial forum this week.
Mayor Turner and the $95,000 intern controversy - What's Your Point?
This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the recent controversy about an executive intern at the airport system.
Impeachment inquiry this week - What's Your Point?
This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate join in a discussion about the latest developments in the Trump impeachment inquiry.
Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents
WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department intends to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation and vigorously defended President Donald Trump, dismissing questions about the president's attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.
President Trump signs disaster declaration freeing up federal funds
HOUSTON (AP) - Texas officials say a federal disaster declaration has been granted for six Southeast Texas counties that sustained severe flooding caused last month by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda.
President Trump calls for Sen. Mitt Romney's impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) - Most Republican leaders were silent or supportive of President Donald Trump's public call for another foreign government, China, to investigate his political foe, while a handful voiced concern that the president was trying to enlist a rival power in his reelection effort.