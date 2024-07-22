Sheila Jackson Lee death: Harris County Democrats scramble to replace candidate ahead of November ballot

There's a lot to do, in a short time frame, to find a candidate to replace Sheila Jackon Lee on November ballot.

The death of Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has set off a busy effort, among Harris County Democrats, to replace her on the November ballot. The solution lies in a combination if state law and party rules.

In the short term, there are just six months remaining in the congresswoman's current term. Governor Abbott can, but does not have to call a special election to fill her seat. If he takes about a month to make that call, an election would occur within two months after that, seating a replacement around mid-October.

The long-term is about replacing the congresswoman on the November ballot. Jackson Lee handily won her primary, and was expected to win the general vote. But those results are now, null and void. Party rules dictate that a new candidate will be selected by roughly 120 party precinct chairs in the 18th Congressional District. As many as seven people have already expressed interest, but they will have to file their intent with the party.

Those names have to be submitted to the Texas Secretary of State for a ballot, and then the precinct chairs have until August 26 to vote on a candidate.

An added wrinkle comes from the Harris County Democratic Party's desire to have this all done by the start of the Democratic National Convention, which starts August 19.

It leaves very little time to make a decision that will replace a massive, influential presence in the district.

"We do, desperately, need representation," says precinct chair Melanie Miles, "We have a huge, huge hole now, and had this incredible person who was our leader, in this district, for more than 20 years."

"When you get D.C., will you have a strong voice? Will you speak for the congressional district of Houston? Will you carry the torch that Sheila Jackson Lee carried?" says precinct chair Linda Bell-Robinson of the questions candidates will have to answer. "It's going to be some big shoes to fill, but we need to know that we're sending someone who can play the role (and) also know that they are representing the people of the congressional district."

The process won't happen in secret.

Once candidates are identified, there will be a public 'candidate forum', not unlike a debate, for them to present their vision for the seat.

Once a candidate is selected, he or she will be on the November ballot to face Republican challenger Lana Centonze to see who will represent the 18th Congressional District into the future.