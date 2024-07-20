Eric D. Goodwine Sr. fondly recalls his decades-long journey alongside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, describing it as both challenging and deeply fulfilling.

From their initial meeting at a Houston church to his pivotal role by her side, Goodwine emphasizes the profound impact Lee had on his life and countless others.

"I met her at a church around 1999-2000," Goodwine said. "That day, we became friends. She took me under her wing. I told her I was a veteran, and she had a special place in her heart for veterans."

Lee, recognizing veterans' work ethic and determination, welcomed Goodwine as a volunteer before he eventually became her trusted driver. His role extended far beyond transportation, often finding himself amidst Lee's relentless schedule, spanning from graduations to funerals and everywhere in between.

"She knew every street, every block in the community," Goodwine chuckled. "She was in the backseat driving, telling you where to go, where to turn. You couldn't miss turns!"

As a senior member of influential committees in the U.S. Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee's impact reverberated beyond her district in Houston, reaching communities nationwide and globally. Goodwine vividly recalls her unparalleled ability to navigate political spheres and effect tangible change.

"The consulates, the embassies—they all knew who SJL was," Goodwine affirmed. "It was truly amazing to watch her work. She could move in any circle. She was called to do this. When you know your calling and you know your purpose, you do it with joy."

In a true testament to Lee's dedication, Goodwine reflects on a recent move just before her passing.

"Just weeks before her passing, Lee helped secure my military benefits," Goodwine revealed. "She got the Department of the U.S. Army to fix a clerical error on my discharge papers. Her name carried weight, and it made all the difference."

As Goodwine continues to cherish his memories and uphold Lee's legacy, he underscores her enduring impact on veterans and communities alike. Sheila Jackson Lee's journey from mentor to lifelong inspiration serves as a testament to the profound influence of dedicated public service.