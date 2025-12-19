Woman charged for alleged involvement in north Houston cockfighting ring

The Brief Graciela Sanchez is accused of knowingly renting out a property on Little York Road for a cockfighting ring. Over 70 roosters — alive and dead — were seized, and four people were arrested. Authorities claim Sanchez was hiding from law enforcement while they were at the scene.



A woman has been charged and accused of knowingly renting out a space for a cockfighting ring that authorities learned about in north Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office shared video of constable deputies arresting Graciela Sanchez.

What we know:

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office shared video on social media of deputies arresting 58-year-old Graciela Sanchez.

Court records confirm Sanchez has been charged with cockfighting. She has since posted her $100 bond.

The backstory:

On Nov. 30, Harris County deputies responded to a service call on Little York Road near Aldine Westfield Road.

Authorities at the scene allegedly found about 70 roosters at the scene, including some that were deceased. Surveillance footage showed several people running from the area.

Authorities say four people were arrested at the scene. None of them have been identified at this time.

Featured article

According to Sanchez' court records, 68 live roosters, 6 deceased roosters, and a dog were seized at the scene. Authorities say they found multiple materials related to cockfighting at the scene, such as blades, leather leg straps, and transport crates.

Allegations against Sanchez

Dig deeper:

Sanchez' records say she was identified as a person associated with the Little York property where the alleged cockfighting ring happened.

A detective spoke to the property owner, and the owner was allegedly shown photos from the night the gambling ring took place. He allowed authorities onto the property while he assessed it, and Sanchez was allegedly seen at a camper home behind the main part of the property.

According to the records, Sanchez said she sub-rented the property for weekend birthday parties, which the owner allegedly stated that she wasn't allowed to do.

Sanchez also allegedly claimed that she didn't know the property was being used for cockfighting, and she wasn't at the property at the time.

Authorities say they later reviewed dashcam footage from the gambling bust, and a woman matching Sanchez's appearance was seen at the scene.

It's believed Sanchez was hiding in the camper home during the bust and locked it from the inside. A sergeant allegedly tried to unlock the camper at the time, but was unable to do so.