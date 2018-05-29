Finding Families: Jacob

Across the Houston area, there is a need for parents wanting to adopt older children.

Finding Families: Boy in Foster Care Reconnects With Sister

May is National Foster Care Awareness month.  Many times siblings in foster care are separated and grow up not knowing one another, but Sally MacDonald introduces us to one boy who has reconnected with his sister years after the pair was torn apart.

Finding Families - sisters hope to be adopted together

“My sister is the girly girl, I’m like the tomboy,” said Anjel, 14. She and her 9-year-old sister Nyea have different interests but a common bond. They have been stuck in the foster care system for four years.