Houston teen Deandre hopes to be adopted after years in foster care

The Brief Deandre was first featured on Finding Families in 2018 when he was eight-years-old and shared his love of trains. As a 14-year-old, Deandre is still hoping to be adopted after his nine other siblings have all found a home. Deandre is autistic and is looking for a family to advocate for him to get the special services he needs.



November is National Adoption Month and the goal is to connect children in foster care with loving, forever families.

We're featuring Deandre for a second time. He's now a teenager, and he'd love a family who shares his special interests.

Deandre has spent years studying snakes. TGR Wildlife Park in Spring gave him a reptile encounter he won't soon forget.

"He enjoys going on outings, going out to eat, shopping and trying new experiences," said Sonya Wilson with Depelchin's Children Center.

FOX 26 anchor Sally MacDonald actually introduced viewers to Deandre in 2018. He showed Sally his other passion, trains.

Now, six years have passed, and he's still in foster care. Deandre's nine other siblings have all found a home. He says he wants to be adopted more than anything else.

"The reason why is, I want a person who will provide for me, take care of me, love me and care for me," said Deandre.

Deandre is autistic and is looking for a family that will advocate for him to get the special services he needs.

"Deandre is looking, preferably, for a two-parent household that has, ideally, older siblings," said Wilson.

Depelchin Children's Center says the process can take less than a year depending on how quickly families get a background check and home study.

"I love all these snakes like they're my own pets," he said.

But he sees his future with his first love. "I want to be a train conductor."

From little boy to brave teenager, Deandre is ready to share his gifts and fun personality with a forever family.

If you're interested in adopting Deandre or any other child through Depelchin, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org.

Also, if you're looking for another way to help foster children, Depelchin still has 500 kids who need their Christmas wish lists fulfilled. You can be a holiday hero for their "Holiday Project" by sponsoring a child.

For more information, visit the Depelchin Children's Center website.