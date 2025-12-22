Stafford woman arrested, charged for husband's murder 22 years later

The Brief Jody Johnston (Humphrey) was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the death of her husband, Jerry Don Humphrey who was found dead on Dec. 22, 2003. Jerry was found by Stafford police shot dead in his bedroom. In 2020, Stafford police arrested Angel Amescua, Jr., a former employee of Humphrey, for Humphrey's murder.



After more than 20 years, Stafford Police Department has made an arrest in a 2003 cold case on its 22nd anniversary.

Arrest made in 2003 cold case

What we know:

On Monday, Jody Johnston was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the death of her former husband, Jerry Don Humphrey. Humphrey was found dead on Dec. 22, 2003.

Stafford police report an extensive review of evidence and investigation efforts by the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, which helped Stafford police make the arrest of Johnston.

Johnston was booked at Fort Bend County jail without incident.

What we don't know:

Details have not been released on where the arrest occurred or Johnston's possible role in Humphrey's death.

2020 arrest made in Humphrey's murder

In 2020, Stafford police arrested Angel Amescua, Jr., a former employee of Humphrey, for Humphrey's murder.

He is expected to go to trial on April 7, 2026.

Death of Jerry Don Humphrey

Around 3:21 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2003, Stafford police were called to a home about an unresponsive male. When they arrived, Humphrey was found dead in his bedroom from gunshot wounds.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can also Submit Online: http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/. Information which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved could earn you up to a $5,000 cash reward.