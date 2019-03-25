Sterling High School football player excels on the field and in the classroom
Student-athlete Frank Brown works hard on and off the field at Sterling High School.
Making the Grade - Frank Brown (Sterling High School)
Frank Brown is an excellent student-athlete from a single parent home with special skills, talents and confidence – qualities that he proudly displays on the football field, as a member of the track team, and in the Sterling High School classrooms.
Making the Grade - Michelle Easley (Cypress Woods High School)
Cy Woods senior soccer player Michelle Easley's hardwork is paying off on the field and in the classroom.
Making the Grade: Avery Speaks (Pasadena Memorial High School)
Pasadena Memorial junior archer Avery Speaks has a story to tell.
Making the Grade - Kalissa Niles (Foster High School)
Kalissa is not just winning in the pool, she’s also winning in the classroom.
Making the Grade - Frederica Kizek (Morton Ranch High School)
Morton Ranch High School senior swimmer Frederica Kizek is well-liked by teachers, coaches, peers, and teammates. She is an All-American swimmer who puts in the work and has made the necessary sacrifices to be one of the best.
Making the Grade - Bailee Marsh (Lamar Consolidated High School)
Today, Bailee Marsh is a full-fledged star student-athlete at Lamar Consolidated High School who picked volleyball as a youngster and got really good at it.
Making the Grade - Andie Unwin (Kingwood Park High School)
Kingwood Park High School senior Andie Unwin has been one of the top volleyball players and swimmers in the state.
Making the Grade - Kayleigh & Kaylynn Truong (Jersey Village High School)
Their likenesses hang proudly on the wall of the Jersey Village High School gym.
Making the Grade - Doris Crisp (Phillis Wheatley High School)
She owns a 4.1 GPA, is number two in her class, loves math and science, and she's a three-sport star who happens to have a nice jump shot.