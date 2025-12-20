Overnight SWAT suspect found dead at Northside apartment complex, police say

The Brief The SWAT scene started just after midnight near the North Freeway and East Tidwell Road. The suspect allegedly fired a weapon, but no one was injured. Police say the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.



A suspect has died after a SWAT scene in Houston's Northside overnight, police say.

Houston crime: Northside SWAT scene

What we know:

A call came just after midnight at the Redstone Apartments on Werner Street, near I-45 and East Tidwell Road. Police say the call was about a suspicious person shooting in the air.

Officers were called to the scene and the suspect allegedly barricaded themselves. The suspect reportedly fired more gunshots, but no one was injured.

Police later told FOX 26 that the suspect was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

It's not clear how long that SWAT scene lasted for. FOX 26 learned about the suspect's death at about 9:30 a.m.