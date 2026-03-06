The ultimate guide to safe parking and avoiding scams at NRG Park

The Brief Rodeo officials warn that all official NRG and Rodeo-managed lots are now strictly cashless. If an attendant asks for paper bills or can’t provide a receipt, it’s a red flag for a scam. Crime Stoppers and ParkHouston are alerting drivers to fake parking citations appearing on windshields; these fraudulent tickets use QR codes to steal banking info, a practice the City of Houston never uses for real fines. To prevent "smash and grab" burglaries, experts say to leave your vehicle looking like a fresh rental, removing every personal item, including seemingly worthless objects like empty shopping bags.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the biggest event of the year, but finding a parking spot shouldn't be the biggest headache. To ensure fans have a seamless experience, Rodeo officials, Crime Stoppers, and ParkHouston are teaming up to share the "Golden Rules" for staying safe this season.

Official Rodeo Lots

`Where to park:

The absolute safest way to park is to stay within the official Rodeo lots. Kyle Olsen, Rodeo Chief Show Operations Officer, says the official RodeoHouston app is the best tool for real-time updates.

"If you go to rodeohouston.com, or you download our app… go to the 'Plan Your Visit' tab," Olsen said. "It will walk you through all the parking availability that we have on-site directly with the Rodeo."

All official NRG-managed and Rodeo-operated lots are strictly cashless. They accept credit cards and digital "tap" payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Official attendants will always provide a receipt.

If someone asks for cash or cannot provide a record of payment, they are not with the Rodeo.

If on-site lots are full, the Reed Road Auxiliary Lot (located off Highway 288) offers thousands of spaces and a direct bus shuttle to the stadium gates.

Spotting the scams

Dig deeper:

While the official lots are secure, Nichole Christoph, Chief Operating Officer at Crime Stoppers of Houston, warns that "pop-up" lots nearby can be risky. Scammers often wear yellow vests and use personal card readers purchased online to mimic official staff.

"They’ll often use a card reader, like a personal one that you would put on your phone... you can get them on Amazon, it's insane," Christoph warned. "If they ask you for cash, keep on driving."

ParkHouston also warns of a "Ghost Ticket" scam. Scammers are placing fake parking citations on windshields that feature a QR code. The City of Houston recommends reading tickets and websites carefully before making any payments. Additionally, if you pay a scammer instead of the actual property owner, you could still face being booted or towed.

METRO Park & Ride Locations

Skip the Traffic :

For fans who want to avoid the parking hunt entirely, METRO is offering extended service until 2 a.m. on Rodeo nights. The METRO Red Line drops riders off right at the stadium gates on the Fannin side.

Suburban fans can park at one of the following official METRO locations and connect directly to the festivities:

Maxey Road Park & Ride 515 Maxey Rd., Houston, TX 77013

Monroe Park & Ride 8833 Gulf Fwy., Houston, TX 77017

West Loop Park & Ride 4675 S. Braeswood Blvd., Houston, TX 77096

Fannin South Transit Center 1604 W. Bellfort St., Houston, TX 77054 (Direct connection to METRORail Red Line)

METRO Service Times:

Weekdays: Trains run every 6 minutes during peak hours.

Weekends: Trains run every 12 minutes.

Rodeo Nights: Service is extended until 2 a.m.