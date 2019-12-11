Tickets for Lizzo's RodeoHouston performance sell out in minutes
Tickets to Lizzo’s RodeoHouston performance went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and sold out in just minutes.
RodeoHouston has announced the final three entertainers on the 2020 lineup.
FOX 26 Reporter Chelsea Edwards shows you the reaction to three acts announced for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced the new grand marshals to lead the 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade after Houston Dash Captain Kealia Ohai was traded to Chicago.
Selena Gomez has been confirmed as one of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's mystery artists.
This Thursday, the Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase RODEOHOUSTON performance tickets at 10 a.m.
Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefani, and more will grace the stage at the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The 2020 RodeoHouston concert lineup was announced Thursday night, hours after a leak was shared across social media.
Houston Dash forward Kealia Ohai has been named grand marshal of the 2020 Downtown Rodeo Parade. The Downtown Rodeo Parade has kicked off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo season since 1938.