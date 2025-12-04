Coast Guard swimmer who rescued 165 children from Texas flooding named Houston Rodeo grand marshal

The Brief The Houston Rodeo has named U.S. Coast Guard PO Scott Ruskan as grand marshal for the 2026 Downtown Parade. Officials say PO Ruskan saved over 160 children during the July 4 flooding in Central Texas. The Downtown Parade is set to take place in late February, kicking off the 2026 Rodeo season.



A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) petty officer has been named grand marshal of the 2026 Houston Rodeo parade, commending him for saving over 160 children during the Texas flooding in July.

U.S. Coast Guard PO Scott Ruskan named grand marshal of Houston's 2026 Downtown Rodeo Parade (Photo credit: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has named USCG Petty Officer Scott Ruskan as the grand marshal of the 2026 Downtown Parade.

According to the Rodeo's announcement, Officer Ruskan is a rescue swimmer who saved 165 children during the deadly July 4 flooding in Texas' Hill Country.

A July social media post from the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland says the flood was Officer Ruskan's first mission ever. He has since gained national recognition for his courageous rescues, including from the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo proudly honors the men and women who protect our communities, often in the most dangerous situations imaginable," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. "Petty Officer Ruskan represents courage, commitment and service at the highest level, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our 2026 grand marshal."

2026 Downtown Rodeo Parade

The 2026 Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade officially launches the 2026 Rodeo season, which will run from March 2-22.

The parade is set to run on Saturday, February 28, 2026. It'll start at 10 a.m. after the Rodeo Run.