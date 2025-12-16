Multiple elevators broken at senior apartment complex in Southeast Houston

The Brief Broken elevators at Magnolia Place Senior Apartments in Southeast Houston. Tenants say it's been an ongoing issue for months. oNE elevator has been out of service since April and another one broke last week. City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz is stepping in to help.



Seniors living at the Magnolia Place Senior Apartments in Southeast Houston say broken elevators have turned daily life into a challenge.

What we know:

Tenants tell FOX 26 one elevator has been out of service since April, and a second elevator broke down just last week, leaving residents with limited mobility.

"I can’t get up to the fourth floor. I can’t get home," said tenant Carolyn Gibson.

Gibson says she relies on a cane and a walker and is often forced to climb dozens of stairs.

"By the time you get up to the fourth floor, that’s 80 steps I have to take," she said. "What’s bad is going up."

Other tenants say the elevator issues are especially concerning because many residents use wheelchairs and crutches.

"We have one elevator for all 144 tenants in this building," said tenant Gwendolyn Larkins. "We are on crutches, wheelchairs, some have had strokes or are on oxygen. It just makes no sense."

Several tenants say they’ve complained to management for months, but feel their concerns are not being taken seriously.

"If they were, we wouldn’t be harping on the same thing," said tenant Carney Jones. "That elevator in the back would have been fixed."

Houston City Council member reacts

Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz stopped by the complex after hearing the complaints. She says this is not the first time she’s had to intervene.

"There’s no excuse," Evans-Shabazz said. "These elevators are crucial. I’ve been here before and hoped I wouldn’t have to come again."

Evans-Shabazz says if the problem continues, management could face consequences.

"If this is something that is ongoing, there needs to be some citations or some fines issued," she said. "You can’t just collect people’s rent and not take care of them, and I have a real problem with that."

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to apartment management for comment but has not yet heard back.

While at the complex, FOX 26 did see a crew working on one of the elevators. Tenants say they hope the repairs lead to a permanent fix, calling the situation a serious safety concern.