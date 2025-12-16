Huntsville police officer critically injured in high-speed chase

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

The Brief A Huntsville Police Officer, Sean Brinson, is in critical condition after his patrol car was struck head-on by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on December 16 while the officer was responding to assist with a traffic stop. The condition of the driver of the stolen vehicle and whether they have been arrested were not immediately available in the initial report.



A Huntsville police officer is in critical condition after a person driving a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into the officer's vehicle.

Huntsville police crash

What we know:

According to police officials, on Tuesday around 1:45 a.m., a Huntsville officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle sped off.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into the vehicle Officer Sean Brinson was driving. Officer Brinson was headed to the area to help with the call.

Brinson was pulled from his patrol vehicle by Huntsville Fire and was given medical treatment. He was then taken to a Houston hospital where he is still in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person driving the stolen vehicle has not been released. That person's condition is not known.