Huntsville police officer critically injured in high-speed chase
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Huntsville police officer is in critical condition after a person driving a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into the officer's vehicle.
What we know:
According to police officials, on Tuesday around 1:45 a.m., a Huntsville officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle. The driver of the stolen vehicle sped off.
During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed head-on into the vehicle Officer Sean Brinson was driving. Officer Brinson was headed to the area to help with the call.
Brinson was pulled from his patrol vehicle by Huntsville Fire and was given medical treatment. He was then taken to a Houston hospital where he is still in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The identity of the person driving the stolen vehicle has not been released. That person's condition is not known.
