Man dies days after shooting near his Spring home; authorities seeking information

The Brief The shooting was reported late Dec. 6 near Cypresswood Drive and Dry Spring Lane. The victim was shot while allegedly meeting someone near his home. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A man has died after being shot multiple times in his Spring neighborhood last weekend. Harris County authorities are now turning to the public for any information.

Spring crime: Fatal Spring Dust shooting under investigation

What we know:

The shooting was reported on Saturday, Dec. 6, at about 11 p.m. on Spring Dusk Drive, near Cypresswood Drive and Dry Spring Lane.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Rashad Gumbs stepped out of his home to meet someone, then neighbors heard gunshots minutes later. Gumbs was then found shot multiple times.

Gumbs was taken to a hospital, but officials say he was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this shooting can call one of the following agencies:

Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-221-6000

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)