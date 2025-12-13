Abraham Quintanilla, father of Tejano icon Selena, has died

article

Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., the father of Tejano icon Selena, has died, his family announced Saturday.

What we know:

Quintanilla's son, A.B. Quintanilla III, shared the news of his death on Instagram.

"It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know my Dad passed away today…," A.B. Quintanilla said.

Abraham Quintinilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and gained notoriety as a member of the Dinos.

Quintanilla would go on to manage Selena's career and later work as a safeguard for the memory of her legacy after her murder in 1995.

Quintanilla was 86.