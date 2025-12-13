Abraham Quintanilla, father of Tejano icon Selena, has died
article
HOUSTON - Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., the father of Tejano icon Selena, has died, his family announced Saturday.
What we know:
Quintanilla's son, A.B. Quintanilla III, shared the news of his death on Instagram.
"It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know my Dad passed away today…," A.B. Quintanilla said.
Abraham Quintinilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and gained notoriety as a member of the Dinos.
Quintanilla would go on to manage Selena's career and later work as a safeguard for the memory of her legacy after her murder in 1995.
Quintanilla was 86.
The Source: Information in this article comes from A.B. Quintanilla.