Abraham Quintanilla, father of Tejano icon Selena, has died

Published  December 13, 2025 10:31am CST
(L-R) Edward James Olmos, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. and Gregory Nava attend the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 3, 2017, in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / TARA ZIEMBA (Photo credit

The Brief

    • Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. has died at 86.
    • Quintanilla is the father of Tejano icon, Selena.
    • Quintanilla's death was announced by his son, A.B. Quintanilla III.

HOUSTON - Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., the father of Tejano icon Selena, has died, his family announced Saturday.

What we know:

Quintanilla's son, A.B. Quintanilla III, shared the news of his death on Instagram.

"It's with a heavy heart to let you guys know my Dad passed away today…," A.B. Quintanilla said.

Abraham Quintinilla was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and gained notoriety as a member of the Dinos.

Quintanilla would go on to manage Selena's career and later work as a safeguard for the memory of her legacy after her murder in 1995.

Quintanilla was 86.

The Source: Information in this article comes from A.B. Quintanilla.

