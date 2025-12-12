Family seeks justice after mother seriously hurt in alleged hit-and-run in Seabrook

The Brief A local mother is in the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week in Seabrook. The mom has serious injuries and wants justice. Seabrook police are investigating the case.



A local mother has a long road to recovery after she says she was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week in Seabrook.

What we know:

Mother injured after alleged hit-and-run

Kristie McCall was driving on the Kemah Bridge just before 9 a.m. Tuesday after dropping her daughters off at school when she noticed something was wrong with one of her tires, she pulled over and said she was allegedly hit.

"I felt like my tire was riding a little funny, so I stopped and pulled on the feeder to check my tire," said McCall. "I never remember getting to check my tire. I woke up several feet away from my car. I saw blood dripping from my head and I looked at my leg, and it was ripped open."

McCall says the driver who struck her never stopped.

Another passing driver called 911, and McCall was transported to the hospital. Her injuries are extensive, including a broken foot and ankle, fractures to her spine, staples to her head, and a brain contusion.

She has already undergone multiple surgeries and is expected to need more. McCall remains hospitalized as she focuses on recovery and staying strong for her four children.

"The hardest part is I’m a single mom," McCall said. "I do everything for my kids, and just laying here and not being able to do the things I do for them every day has been the hardest."

Her mother, Dawn McCall, says her daughter is lucky to be alive.

"I was really afraid I was going to lose her," Dawn McCall said.

Family pushes for justice

Now, Kristie and her family are asking for justice and answers, urging the driver involved, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, to come forward.

"I want the driver to come forward or witnesses to come forward," Dawn McCall said. "And I want to thank the person who stopped to help her, because who knows how long she would have been there before paramedics arrived."

Police investigate

Seabrook police are investigating the alleged hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seabrook Police Department.

Meanwhile, the family set up a fundraiser to help support Kristie and her daughters during this difficult time.