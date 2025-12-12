The Brief Officials say they stopped a speeding vehicle overnight on West Greens Road. The vehicle allegedly had an intoxicated teen driver with seven passengers. The teen is said to be facing other potential charges outside DWI.



A teen is said to be facing multiple potential charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated with numerous passengers overnight.

Harris County: Impaired teen driver facing multiple charges

(Photo credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the incident happened early Friday on West Greens Road near the North Freeway.

A sergeant stopped the vehicle for speeding, allegedly. Authorities say a teen driver was found with seven others in the vehicle.

The driver is said to be in custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Depending on authorities' investigation, the teen could also be charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

No other details are available.