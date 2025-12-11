FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston tickets: How to sign up for random selection

The Brief FIFA has opened its next phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup: the Random Selection Draw. You can apply for tickets now, and FIFA will randomly select applicants in February. Seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches will be played in Houston.



FIFA has opened its next phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup. Here's what to know if you're hoping to score tickets.

How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

Big picture view:

This latest phase in ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the Random Selection Draw – began on Dec. 11, with the entry period for fans open until Jan. 13.

This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament. The Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw closed in November.

What you can do:

To apply for the Random Selection Draw, you can visit FIFA’s ticket website starting Dec. 11, register for a FIFA ID, then be able to apply for tickets to specific matches.

In February, FIFA will randomly select applicants and let them know if they will get all or some of the tickets they applied for.

What's next:

The final phase is in the spring, when "last-minute sales" will be available to the general public. It’s not clear how many tickets will be sold in this phase, or whether all matches will be available.

World Cup schedule: Games in Houston

Local perspective:

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Houston will be played on June 14.

Houston's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curacao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DOC / JAM / NCL

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs UKR / SWE / POL / ALB

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudia Arabia

Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4.

Dig deeper:

Click here to learn more.