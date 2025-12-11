FIFA World Cup 2026 Houston tickets: How to sign up for random selection
HOUSTON - FIFA has opened its next phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup. Here's what to know if you're hoping to score tickets.
How to get 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets
Big picture view:
This latest phase in ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the Random Selection Draw – began on Dec. 11, with the entry period for fans open until Jan. 13.
This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament. The Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw closed in November.
What you can do:
To apply for the Random Selection Draw, you can visit FIFA’s ticket website starting Dec. 11, register for a FIFA ID, then be able to apply for tickets to specific matches.
In February, FIFA will randomly select applicants and let them know if they will get all or some of the tickets they applied for.
What's next:
The final phase is in the spring, when "last-minute sales" will be available to the general public. It’s not clear how many tickets will be sold in this phase, or whether all matches will be available.
World Cup schedule: Games in Houston
Local perspective:
The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Houston will be played on June 14.
Houston's full match schedule is as follows:
- Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curacao
- Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DOC / JAM / NCL
- Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs UKR / SWE / POL / ALB
- Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan
- Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudia Arabia
Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4.
Dig deeper:
The Source: This report includes information from FIFA, The Associated Press and previous FOX TV Stations reporting.