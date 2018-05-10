Here's how to submit a question for Chris Tritico
Every Thursday morning on Houston's Morning Show, FOX 26 Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions on various legal matters.
Your Legal Questions Answered - a copied silver certificate and a neighbor's tree
Fox 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers questions about the validity of a copy of a silver certificate and what can be done about a tree in your neighbor's yard but growing over and into your property.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Medical malpractice claim and denied credit card payment
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions about a medical malpractice claim against a dentist and a payment that was made by credit card and was denied.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Taxing older adults and HOA repairs
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers questions' about taxes for older adults and repairs made by HOAs.
Your Legal Questions - Taxing older adults and HOA repairs
FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico answers questions from viewers.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Checking receipts at department stores and not being able to contact lawyer
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers questions about department store employees checking receipts and not being able to get in contact with a lawyer.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Mortgage after divorce & recording illegal activity
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Accessing account & collecting possessions
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Retainer fee & internet outage
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Insurance policy & custody of son
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: No insurance & previously owned car impounded
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Transfer of vehicle ownership & different last name
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Your Legal Questions Answered: Payments from divorce & legal recourse for arrest
FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico answers viewers' questions.
Company partnership & old will
The following three questions, submitted to FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico, were answered during a FOX 26 Morning News segment on May 1, 2018:
House sold of deceased relative, back pay dispute, lien release
In case you missed it on FOX 26 Morning News...
Rental home sold at auction, warranty dispute
In case you missed it on FOX 26 Morning News...
Defamation, towed car damage
In case you missed it on FOX 26 Morning News...
Comcast contract, waiting on deposit, Miranda rights
In case you missed it on FOX 26 Morning News...
Homeowners association payment agreement, will not probated
In case you missed it on FOX 26 Morning News...