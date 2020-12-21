Breaking Bond: Two families blame same judge for the recent slayings of their loved ones
Two families are asking questions as to why the same judge allowed two men to be released on bond. Now, they're being accused of murder.
Breaking Bond reports grab state lawmakers' attention, bill filed to stop multiple felony & PR bonds
For more than a year now, FOX 26 has been telling you how at least 90 people have died at the hands of repeat violent offenders freed by judges who grant them multiple felony bonds or PR bonds.
Breaking Bond: Harris County Sheriff the latest top law enforcement official to condemn multiple felony bonds
“We need to fix a broken bond system because it simply isn’t working,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Breaking Bond: Governor vows to stop judges from freeing violent offenders on multiple felony bonds
In Harris County alone, 90 lives have been lost because of judges who think it’s a good idea to free a violent offender from jail by giving them multiple felony bonds or PR bonds.
Breaking Bond: Woman who lost her daughter, unborn grandchild to man freed on multiple bonds now on a mission
One woman who lost her daughter and unborn grandchild has made it her mission to make sure the U.S. Congress supports a new law.
Breaking Bond: Violent offender's own mother tells judge her son is a menace to society
The mother of a violent offender told a judge that her son was a menace to society. Now, he's charged with a string of violent crimes.
Breaking Bond: 28-year-old free from jail on multiple felony bonds from two counties accused in murder
One woman is demanding answers as to why a man out on multiple felony bonds allegedly murdered her brother.
Breaking Bond: Just 5 days into New Year, 2 men free from jail on multiple bonds charged with murder
29-year-old Jasmine Hughey allegedly died at the hands of a defendant out of jail on multiple felony bonds, 30-year-old Gerald Earl Mixon.
Breaking Bond: 21-year-old man free from jail on multiple felony bonds now charged in teen's murder
But on October 17, 338th Criminal District Court Judge Ramona Franklin reinstated Ybarbo's bonds.
Breaking Bond: Area family says they're being terrorized by 20-year-old man out on three felony bonds
One family is worried after a man who was out on bond committed another crime. Now, they're in fear for their life.
Nearly 70 people in Harris Co. have been killed by someone free on felony bonds
248th Criminal District Court Judge Hillary Unger has let a number of convicted felons out on bond in Harris County - This time it was costly.
Breaking Bond: Murder suspect free on multiple felony bonds, charged with another violent crime
A 39-year-old man accused of murder while out on multiple felony bonds is charged with yet another violent crime.
Breaking Bond: Man accused of killing 43-year-old woman given 5 bonds in a year
Four out of the five bonds were felony bonds according to Crime Stoppers.
Violent gang member who allegedly committed murder while out on multiple felony bonds back behind bars
On Thursday, 232nd District Court Judge Jason Hill revoked Menifee's bond and put him in jail with a new bond set at $1 million.